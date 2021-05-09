Exane Derivatives Boosts Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,161,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,599,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,080 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015,971 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,881,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,546,000 after acquiring an additional 72,032 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,586,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $155,534,000 after acquiring an additional 341,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

PLUG stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -69.85 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average of $37.62.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The company had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Financial cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.