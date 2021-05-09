Exane Derivatives Boosts Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 718.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

PLUG stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -69.85 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average of $37.62.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The company had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 8th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

