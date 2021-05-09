Exane Derivatives Buys 6,227 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 246.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Moderna were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $163.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.71, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.13 and a twelve month high of $189.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.15 and a 200 day moving average of $134.07.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management increased their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.61.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $591,790.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at $254,453,182.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $975,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,731,720 shares of company stock valued at $838,205,524 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

