Exane Derivatives Buys 711 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,238 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Facebook were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,287,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Facebook by 22.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.11.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total value of $114,650.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares in the company, valued at $67,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,786,351 shares of company stock worth $520,850,269. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $319.08 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.69 and a twelve month high of $331.81. The stock has a market cap of $908.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $302.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.69.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

