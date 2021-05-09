Exane Derivatives Grows Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1,057.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,088 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 14,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $602,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT opened at $240.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.23. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $241.89. The company has a market capitalization of $132.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.37.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

