Exane Derivatives Grows Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 105.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,780 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,229 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up approximately 0.9% of Exane Derivatives’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,360 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 54,006 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 384,199 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,306 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,174,716 shares of company stock worth $76,058,651 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX opened at $43.97 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $44.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.50 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,500.00%.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.47.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

