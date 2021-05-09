Exane Derivatives Grows Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,967 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Maximus were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 372.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $91.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.84. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.09 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMS shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

