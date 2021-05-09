Exane Derivatives Grows Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 132.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $57.06 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $57.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

