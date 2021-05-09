Exane Derivatives Grows Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $762,213,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,674,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,891 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $396,075,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,119,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $724,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,267,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,921 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FIS opened at $151.59 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.08. The company has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -842.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.85.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

