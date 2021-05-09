Exane Derivatives Grows Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 132.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

SEE opened at $57.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.03.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

