Exane Derivatives Grows Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its stake in Schlumberger by 90.9% in the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Argus lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.24.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.