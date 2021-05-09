Exane Derivatives Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,270 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 291,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 130,380 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $230,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,792.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $231,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $78.43 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $87.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.56%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

