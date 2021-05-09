Exane Derivatives Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Exane Derivatives lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,022 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 0.8% of Exane Derivatives’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in AT&T were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,019,873,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,121,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,529 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in AT&T by 329.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,164,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

AT&T stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

