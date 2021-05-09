Exane Derivatives Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 77.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,811,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 962,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,560,000 after buying an additional 59,393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.25. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $37.91.

