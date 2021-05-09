Exane Derivatives Purchases 1,282 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Exane Derivatives increased its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,967 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Maximus were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Maximus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Maximus by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Maximus by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMS. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMS opened at $91.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.88. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.84. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.09 and a 52 week high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

