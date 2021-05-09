Exane Derivatives Purchases 135,489 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 1,693,612.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,489 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF accounts for 1.4% of Exane Derivatives’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Exane Derivatives owned approximately 0.67% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KSA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $647,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $821,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF alerts:

KSA stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.63. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $38.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.