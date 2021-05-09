Exane Derivatives Purchases 604 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,818 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.4% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 17,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST opened at $384.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $170.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.71.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

