Exane Derivatives Raises Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,008 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SLB. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.24.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.