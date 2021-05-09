Exane Derivatives Raises Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 71.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,311 shares during the period. Vale comprises approximately 1.5% of Exane Derivatives’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Vale were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VALE. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.51. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $22.19.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. Analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.745 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.75%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 price target on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

