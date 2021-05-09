Exane Derivatives Sells 3,570 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Exane Derivatives cut its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in QIAGEN were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on QGEN. TheStreet raised shares of QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.92.

Shares of QIAGEN stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.84. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

