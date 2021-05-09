Exane Derivatives Sells 40,216 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Exane Derivatives lowered its holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,956 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 40,216 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCEL. B. Riley began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

FCEL stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 5.33. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $107,680.00. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,020 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

