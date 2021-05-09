Exane Derivatives Takes $1.33 Million Position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PICK. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 77.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 903,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,288,000 after buying an additional 68,357 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,573,000.

Get iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF alerts:

Shares of PICK opened at $50.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $37.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PICK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.