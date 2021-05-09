Expanse Trading Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Expanse has a market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $272,533.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,096.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,806.68 or 0.06667141 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,312.59 or 0.02298902 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $350.24 or 0.00613418 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.87 or 0.00202931 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $457.05 or 0.00800484 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.40 or 0.00597938 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.71 or 0.00505656 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

