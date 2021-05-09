Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.84 EPS

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.83) earnings per share.

Shares of EXPE traded up $8.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,284,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,929. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.83 and a 200 day moving average of $143.98. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $58.39 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.19.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.