Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $319.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $302.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.69. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.69 and a 12-month high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FB. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.11.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total value of $114,650.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,786,351 shares of company stock valued at $520,850,269 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

