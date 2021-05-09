FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $337.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.10 and a 12 month high of $365.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.30.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total value of $358,764.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total value of $764,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,842.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,164 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

