Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $537.71.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $496.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $508.60 and a 200 day moving average of $483.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $337.04 and a 12-month high of $547.57.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,133 shares in the company, valued at $24,205,215.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total transaction of $7,120,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,819,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,928 shares of company stock valued at $20,646,547. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

