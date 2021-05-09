FansTime Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10.01 Million (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One FansTime coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FansTime has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and $10.01 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FansTime alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00089307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00065784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00104643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.89 or 0.00788540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,275.90 or 0.09066025 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00047808 BTC.

FansTime Coin Profile

FTI is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.