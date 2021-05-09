FantasyGold (FGC) Achieves Market Cap of $82,350.11

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $82,350.11 and approximately $3.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FantasyGold has traded down 49.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00070234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.76 or 0.00250412 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $686.62 or 0.01163638 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00030848 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.83 or 0.00762337 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,912.40 or 0.99840220 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

