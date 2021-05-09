Fetch.ai Price Down 18.6% This Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $392.97 million and $23.06 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00088261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00020727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00067460 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.60 or 0.00105432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $456.06 or 0.00793495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,271.14 or 0.09171198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.