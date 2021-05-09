Field & Main Bank Sells 1,090 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Field & Main Bank reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after acquiring an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after acquiring an additional 919,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $319.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.69 and a 52-week high of $331.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.69.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.11.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,786,351 shares of company stock valued at $520,850,269 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

