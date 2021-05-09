Field & Main Bank Sells 2,762 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Field & Main Bank trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,185 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.6% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.7% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,036 shares of company stock worth $32,458,680 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.32.

Shares of V opened at $232.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.82 and a 12-month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

