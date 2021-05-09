Filecoin Achieves Market Cap of $10.33 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $147.27 or 0.00250804 BTC on popular exchanges. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $10.33 billion and $1.09 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Filecoin has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00069898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $704.38 or 0.01199591 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003655 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00030846 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.92 or 0.00776457 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,757.75 or 1.00067465 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 70,153,666 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

