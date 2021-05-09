Financial Analysis: American Well (NYSE:AMWL) & i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV)

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) and American Well (NYSE:AMWL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares i3 Verticals and American Well’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i3 Verticals -0.28% 10.30% 5.09% American Well N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for i3 Verticals and American Well, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i3 Verticals 1 0 6 1 2.88 American Well 0 8 4 0 2.33

i3 Verticals presently has a consensus price target of $37.25, suggesting a potential upside of 17.66%. American Well has a consensus price target of $33.25, suggesting a potential upside of 138.69%. Given American Well’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Well is more favorable than i3 Verticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.1% of i3 Verticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of American Well shares are held by institutional investors. 40.1% of i3 Verticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares i3 Verticals and American Well’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i3 Verticals $150.13 million 6.77 -$420,000.00 $0.51 62.08 American Well N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Well has lower revenue, but higher earnings than i3 Verticals.

Summary

i3 Verticals beats American Well on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support. Its payment processing services enable clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other point of sale-related solutions. It offers its solutions to clients through direct sales force; distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations; and referral partners, such as financial institutions, trade associations, chambers of commerce, and card issuers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, TV kits, tablets, and kiosks. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

