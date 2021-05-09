Financial Comparison: Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) vs. MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) and MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Premier Financial Bancorp and MidWestOne Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A MidWestOne Financial Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

MidWestOne Financial Group has a consensus price target of $22.25, suggesting a potential downside of 29.16%. Given MidWestOne Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MidWestOne Financial Group is more favorable than Premier Financial Bancorp.

Dividends

Premier Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. MidWestOne Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. MidWestOne Financial Group pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Premier Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and MidWestOne Financial Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Premier Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MidWestOne Financial Group has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Premier Financial Bancorp and MidWestOne Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Financial Bancorp $85.91 million 3.28 $24.20 million N/A N/A MidWestOne Financial Group $213.69 million 2.35 $43.63 million $3.40 9.24

MidWestOne Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Financial Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Premier Financial Bancorp and MidWestOne Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Financial Bancorp 26.80% 8.96% 1.22% MidWestOne Financial Group 1.45% 7.33% 0.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.6% of Premier Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Premier Financial Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Premier Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loans secured by 1-4 family residential real estate, multifamily residential real estate, owner occupied non-farm non-residential real estate, and non-farm non-residential real estate; commercial and industrial loans not secured by real estate; consumer loans; construction, land, and land development loans; and farmland and agricultural loans, and loans to tax-exempt entities. In addition, the company offers depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; bill payment, remote deposit, check imaging, and automated teller machine services; and internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of March 6, 2020, it operated thirteen banking offices in Kentucky; three banking offices in Ohio; twenty-six banking offices in West Virginia; four banking offices in Washington, DC; one banking office in Maryland; and three banking offices in Virginia. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Huntington, West Virginia.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, and credit card loans, as well as consumer loans, such as personal and automobile loans. In addition, it offers various trust and investment services, including administering estates, personal trusts, and conservatorships, as well as property management, farm management, investment advisory, retail securities brokerage, financial planning, securities trading, mutual funds sales, fixed and variable annuities and tax-exempt, conventional unit trusts, and custodial services. Further, the company provides other products and services comprising treasury management, debit cards, automated teller machines, online and mobile banking, and safe deposit boxes. It offers its products and services primarily through a network of 56 banking offices located in central and eastern Iowa, the Minneapolis/St. Paul metropolitan area of Minnesota, southwestern Wisconsin, southwestern Florida, and Denver, Colorado. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa.

