Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,934,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 442.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,182,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,597 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,023,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $65.70 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

