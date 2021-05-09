Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of IWS opened at $117.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $64.85 and a twelve month high of $117.31.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

