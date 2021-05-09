Financial Counselors Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,918,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,226,113,000 after purchasing an additional 63,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $359,336,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,571,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after purchasing an additional 25,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,187,000 after purchasing an additional 249,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $149.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.93. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $81.09 and a 52 week high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 over the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Longbow Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.