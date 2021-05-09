Financial Counselors Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $189.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.99. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $189.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

