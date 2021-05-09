Financial Counselors Inc. Invests $1.37 Million in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $976,895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,462,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,244,000 after buying an additional 2,938,866 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $115,673,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $81,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $141,216.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,272.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $562,444.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 243,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,093,137.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,475,463 shares of company stock worth $88,452,251 in the last three months.

A number of research firms have commented on SNAP. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Shares of SNAP opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a PE ratio of -72.93 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.44.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

