Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $2,638,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,057,170,000 after buying an additional 8,213,857 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,179,530,000 after buying an additional 2,658,204 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 215.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,685,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,594,000 after buying an additional 1,835,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,444,385,000 after buying an additional 1,195,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

TSM opened at $116.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $605.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.25. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

