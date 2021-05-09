Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 732 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,950,000 after purchasing an additional 484,702 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,059,000 after purchasing an additional 122,723 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $18,096,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,276.5% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,663,000 after purchasing an additional 64,975 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $251.42 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $159.17 and a 12 month high of $252.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.48.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.