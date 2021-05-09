Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $78.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.99 and a 200 day moving average of $70.30. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $78.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

