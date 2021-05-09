Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 69,805 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 78.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,805 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,267,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,808,000 after acquiring an additional 95,966 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,087,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,180,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,010,000 after purchasing an additional 123,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,438,000 after acquiring an additional 88,950 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.07. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $76.29.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.