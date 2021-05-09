Financial Review: CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) and American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN)

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) and American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CatchMark Timber Trust and American Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CatchMark Timber Trust -25.76% -16.84% -4.15% American Finance Trust -9.37% -1.72% -0.80%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CatchMark Timber Trust and American Finance Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CatchMark Timber Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60 American Finance Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

CatchMark Timber Trust presently has a consensus price target of $11.63, suggesting a potential downside of 6.17%. American Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.45%. Given American Finance Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Finance Trust is more favorable than CatchMark Timber Trust.

Volatility & Risk

CatchMark Timber Trust has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Finance Trust has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.9% of CatchMark Timber Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of American Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of CatchMark Timber Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of American Finance Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CatchMark Timber Trust and American Finance Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CatchMark Timber Trust $106.71 million 5.68 -$93.32 million ($2.05) -6.04 American Finance Trust $299.74 million 3.56 $4.15 million $0.99 9.90

American Finance Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CatchMark Timber Trust. CatchMark Timber Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CatchMark Timber Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. American Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. CatchMark Timber Trust pays out -26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Finance Trust pays out 85.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CatchMark Timber Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and American Finance Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

American Finance Trust beats CatchMark Timber Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.5 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina and Texas.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

