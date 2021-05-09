Firo Trading Up 37.6% Over Last 7 Days (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Firo coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.72 or 0.00030829 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Firo has traded 37.6% higher against the dollar. Firo has a total market capitalization of $209.84 million and $22.77 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,474.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,892.68 or 0.06772829 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,332.77 or 0.02318873 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $365.47 or 0.00635883 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.12 or 0.00203774 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $465.70 or 0.00810275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $347.87 or 0.00605261 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $293.25 or 0.00510217 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005251 BTC.

About Firo

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,842,776 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

