Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.30.

FSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Fisker alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 830,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $19,249,079.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,655,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 892.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Fisker in the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of FSR opened at $11.28 on Friday. Fisker has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.