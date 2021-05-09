FLETA (FLETA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.25 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. FLETA has a total market cap of $27.25 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLETA coin can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FLETA has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FLETA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00088090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00067456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00105295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.13 or 0.00790102 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00051641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,326.53 or 0.09067535 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,143,143,135 coins. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.