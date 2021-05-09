Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.44.

FLEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cross Research upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get Flex alerts:

In other news, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,152,479.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $472,899.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,107 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Flex by 4.0% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Flex by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 145,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Flex by 14.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in Flex by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 19,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Flex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $18.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flex will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.