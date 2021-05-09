Flux (FLUX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $302,998.00

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Flux coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flux has a market cap of $26.10 million and approximately $302,998.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.12 or 0.00525751 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.46 or 0.00216380 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.66 or 0.00240309 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012623 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005736 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003965 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 149,753,631 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official website is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

